News Photo Drone attack on Kharkiv
Night attack by enemy drones on Kharkiv: rescuers extinguished large-scale fires. PHOTOS

In Kharkiv, rescuers extinguished large-scale fires on the territory of civilian enterprises in the Novobavarskyi district caused by Russian drone strikes on the night of 22-23 April.

This was reported by the press service of the State Emergency Service on Facebook, Censor.NET informs

It is noted that on the territory of one of them, a four-storey industrial building with an area of 4000 square metres was on fire. On the other - 2 two-storey and 1 three-storey industrial buildings, 2 hangars and a car.

There were no casualties or injuries.

The fires were extinguished by 118 rescuers and 24 units of SES equipment, as well as a pyrotechnic crew.

Earlier it was reported that on the night of 23 April 2025, Kharkiv again came under massive attacks by Russian UAVs.

fire (684) Kharkiv (1286) State Emergency Service of Ukraine (762) Kharkivska region (515) Kharkivskyy district (160)
