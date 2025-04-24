Night attack by enemy drones on Kharkiv: rescuers extinguished large-scale fires. PHOTOS

In Kharkiv, rescuers extinguished large-scale fires on the territory of civilian enterprises in the Novobavarskyi district caused by Russian drone strikes on the night of 22-23 April.

This was reported by the press service of the State Emergency Service on Facebook, Censor.NET informs

It is noted that on the territory of one of them, a four-storey industrial building with an area of 4000 square metres was on fire. On the other - 2 two-storey and 1 three-storey industrial buildings, 2 hangars and a car.

There were no casualties or injuries.

The fires were extinguished by 118 rescuers and 24 units of SES equipment, as well as a pyrotechnic crew.

Earlier it was reported that on the night of 23 April 2025, Kharkiv again came under massive attacks by Russian UAVs.

