Massive attack on Kyiv: rescuers eliminated consequences of Russian shelling. PHOTOS

Rescuers have completed work to eliminate the consequences of the Russian shelling of the capital on the night of 7 May 2025.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the SES.

As noted, rescuers worked in four districts: Sviatoshynskyi, Solomianskyi, Shevchenkivskyi and Dniprovskyi.

As a result of the hostile attack, 7 people were injured, including 4 children. Unfortunately, 2 people were killed.



















Attack on Kyiv on the night of 7 May 2025

As a reminder, the enemy launched a combined attack on Kyiv: 2 people were killed, 4 children were among the victims, there were destructions and fires. According to the KCMA, the enemy attacked Kyiv with a ballistic missile and 28 Shaheds.