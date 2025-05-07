Enemy attacked Kyiv with ballistic missile and 28 "Shahed" drones, - KCMA. PHOTOS

On the night of 7 May, Kyiv was attacked by ballistic missiles and enemy strike UAVs. Since the beginning of the day, 1 ballistic target and 28 Russian drones have been spotted in the airspace of the capital and its environs.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the KCMA press center.

Missile attack

As noted, the air defence system successfully hit an enemy ballistic target. The downed missile fell down in Solomianskyi district. Non-residential infrastructure was damaged. The fire was extinguished by 03:00. One person was injured.

Drone attack

According to the latest information, 11 enemy UAVs were confirmed to have been shot down in the airspace of the capital and its environs. 10 left the airspace. 3 were lost in the area. Most of the enemy drones were aimed at the capital.

Consequences of Russian attacks

According to the KCMA, as of 8.00 a.m., as a result of hostile attacks on civilian infrastructure were recorded:

Dniprovskyi district:

- A UAV crashed into a multi-storey residential building. Partial destruction of the ceiling on the 29th and 30th floors (common balcony). No fire and no injuries.

Sviatoshynskyi district:

- the debris hit a 9-storey residential building. Apartments on the 6th-9th floors caught fire. Rescuers are working at the scene. The fire on the area of 100 square metres has been extinguished.

Five people were rescued - 1 adult and 4 children (3 children were hospitalised with burns). Among them are a brother and sister aged 13 and 8.

Shevchenkivskyi district:

- a 5-storey residential building was damaged. The apartments on the 3rd and 5th floors caught fire. Unfortunately, the bodies of 2 people were found during the firefighting. The fire has been extinguished.

Solomianskyi district:

- A drone was spotted crashing in an open area. No information on casualties was received.

——

A total of two people were confirmed dead and 6 injured, including 4 children. Information about two more victims is being checked.











