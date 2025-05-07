Combined attack on Kyiv: 2 people killed, 4 children injured, destruction and fires (updated). PHOTOS

6 residents of the capital were injured as a result of the enemy's attack on Kyiv on the night of Wednesday, 7 May 2025.

This was announced by Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko in his Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

"Four of them are children. Three of the victims were hospitalised, three were treated on the spot," Klitschko said.

According to Timur Tkachenko, head of the KCMA, a UAV debris fell on a residential building in Dniprovskyi district.

Debris was also recorded falling in Solomianskyi and Sviatoshynskyi districts.

In Sviatoshynskyi - on a 10-storey residential building.

"In Dniprovskyi district, the top two floors of a residential building were partially destroyed. In Sviatoshynskyi, apartments on the 7th, 8th and 9th floors are on fire," Tkachenko said.

According to him, a fire broke out in Shevchenkivskyi district as a result of debris falling on a residential building and a supermarket.

Later, the State Emergency Service clarified that 2 people were killed and 5 injured, including 4 children, as a result of Russia's attack on Kyiv.

Rescuers worked in Sviatoshynskyi, Solomianskyi, Shevchenkivskyi and Dniprovskyi districts.

Sviatoshinsky district: debris hit a 9-storey residential building. Apartments on the 6th, 7th, 8th and 9th floors caught fire. The fire was extinguished over an area of 100 square metres.

Five people were rescued - 1 adult and 4 children (3 children were hospitalised with burns). Rescue operations are ongoing.

Solomianskyi district: the wreckage of a UAV fell on an open area.

Dniprovskyi district: a UAV crashed into a multi-storey residential building. Partial destruction of the ceiling on the 29th and 30th floors. No fire and no casualties.

Shevchenkivskyi district: a UAV fragment fell on a 5-storey residential building. Apartments on the 3rd and 5th floors caught fire. The bodies of 2 people were found during the firefighting. The fire was extinguished.



















Rescuers are eliminating the consequences of the attack. Information is being updated.

Updated information

Later, Klitschko said that the number of victims in the capital had increased to 8.

"Another woman was hospitalised. Before that, three children were hospitalised. Thus, so far, four victims have been hospitalised. Four of them were treated on the spot," he said.

As reported, on the night of 7 May, Russians also attacked Kyiv with ballistic missiles. As a result of the falling debris, a fire broke out in the Solomianskyi district.