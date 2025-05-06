ENG
May 7 and 8 declared days of mourning in Sumy community

May 7 and 8 have been declared days of mourning for the victims of the Russian missile strike on May 6 in the Sumy community.

This was announced by the acting head of the Sumy City Council, Artem Kobzar, reports Censor.NET.

"In connection with the tragedy that occurred on May 6, 2025, as a result of a ballistic missile strike on one of the administrative districts of the Sumy urban territorial community, May 7 and 8 have been declared Days of Mourning in the Sumy community," he wrote.

As reported earlier, on May 6, Russian forces launched a ballistic missile strike on the outskirts of Sumy, killing three people, including a child.

