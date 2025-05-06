Russian ballistic missile strike on Sumy suburbs kills 3, including child - RMA. PHOTOS

On May 6, Russians struck the outskirts of Sumy with a ballistic missile.

This was reported by the press service of the Sumy Regional Military Command, Censor.NET reports.

According to preliminary information, the enemy hit civilian infrastructure with a ballistic missile.

The consequences of the Russian attack are being clarified.

The threat of missile attacks remains.

Read more: Russia attacked Chervonyi Yar in Kherson region with drone: one killed, two wounded

Update

Later, the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, Oleh Hryhorov, reported that a child was killed in the attack.

"Six people were injured. Most of the injured are children. One child is in extremely serious condition," he added.

According to updated information from the city council, the victim previously reported as a child was actually a 20-year-old woman.

As of now, seven people have been reported injured: one adult woman and six children (one of them in serious condition).

As of 19:46, three fatalities have been confirmed. Russian forces took the lives of a 6-year-old boy, a 20-year-old woman, and a 41-year-old man. My sincere condolences to the families of the deceased.

Four children and four adults with injuries are currently being treated in medical facilities. Two of them are in extremely critical condition.

See more: Day in Donetsk region: ruscists killed three civilians and wounded 16 more, including two children. PHOTOS