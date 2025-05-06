Russia attacked Chervonyi Yar in Kherson region with drone: one killed, two wounded

On 6 May, the Russian military launched a drone strike on the village of Chervonyi Yar in the Beryslav district of Kherson region. The attack killed a man and injured two other civilians.

This was reported by the Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office, Censor.NET informs.

Investigators found that the occupiers dropped explosives from a UAV, causing the death of one person at the scene. A pre-trial investigation into another war crime has been initiated under the procedural supervision of the Beryslav District Prosecutor's Office.

