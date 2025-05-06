ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10748 visitors online
News Shelling of the Kherson region
215 1

Russia attacked Chervonyi Yar in Kherson region with drone: one killed, two wounded

Russian drone attacks civilian car

On 6 May, the Russian military launched a drone strike on the village of Chervonyi Yar in the Beryslav district of Kherson region. The attack killed a man and injured two other civilians.

This was reported by the Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office, Censor.NET informs.

Investigators found that the occupiers dropped explosives from a UAV, causing the death of one person at the scene. A pre-trial investigation into another war crime has been initiated under the procedural supervision of the Beryslav District Prosecutor's Office.

See more: Consequences of enemy shelling in Kharkiv region: enemy struck Bohodukhiv and Izium districts, five civilians were wounded. PHOTOS

Author: 

shoot out (13236) Khersonska region (2083) Beryslavskyy district (47) Chervonyy Yar (1)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 