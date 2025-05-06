ENG
Consequences of enemy shelling in Kharkiv region: enemy struck Bohodukhiv and Izium districts, five civilians were wounded. PHOTOS

Yesterday, on 5 May, Russian invaders attacked Kharkiv region with guided aerial bombs and attack drones.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Prosecutor's Office of the Kharkiv region

At approximately 17:10, the enemy struck several times, using FPV drones, at Ivashky village of Zolochiv, Bohodukhiv district. A company car of one of the enterprises was damaged. There were no casualties.

At around 20:30, the Russian armed forces dropped a KAB on Horokhovatka village of Borivka, Izium district. Private households and a car were damaged. Three men aged 57, 62 and 70 sustained acubarotrauma.

At approximately 22:00, the enemy shelled Bakhtyn village of Borivka with MLRS, destroying a house and damaging a car. There were no casualties.

At dawn, Russians attacked Kharkiv with 20 attack drones. Four districts were attacked - Shevchenkivskyi, Kyivskyi, Kholodnohirskyi and Industrialyi. An enemy drone hit Barabashovo, one of the largest markets in Ukraine and Europe.

