Day in Donetsk region: ruscists killed three civilians and wounded 16 more, including two children. PHOTOS

Yesterday, on 5 May, Russian invaders shelled 20 settlements in Donetsk region, causing deaths and injuries.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the RMA Vadym Filashkin and the regional police.

Pokrovskyi district

A person was wounded in Bilytske, 9 two-storey buildings, an administrative building, 6 garages and a car were damaged.

The Russians attacked Myrnohrad with drones and artillery, killing one person and wounding six. An apartment building, a private house, a civilian car and a motorbike were damaged as people were moving at the time of the attack.

A house was damaged in Shakhove.

Occupiers fired at Nove Shakhove with 6 drones, one hit a civilian car, injuring a person. Two private houses and civilian vehicles were damaged.

A civilian was killed in Novoekonomichne.

Kramatorsk district

In Zarichne, 10 houses were damaged, and in Stavky, 1 house was damaged.

In Kramatorsk, 2 people were wounded and the industrial area was damaged.

In Ocheretyne, Oleksandrivska TG, 6 warehouses were damaged.

Russia fired a "R-77" guided missile at Novodonetske, injuring three civilians, including two children aged 2 and 10. An apartment building was damaged.

Kostiantynivka withstood 8 shelling, 2 apartment buildings and three private houses, an educational institution, a hospital and a non-residential building were damaged.

One person was killed and two were injured in Ivanopillia, which was attacked by the enemy with bombs and artillery. Five private houses were damaged.

As a result of the "KAB-250" bombs in Poltavka, 14 private houses, 2 shops and an administrative building were damaged, and 29 private houses in Rusyn Yar.

In Drobysheve and Shandryholove, shellings caused a forest of 10 hectares each to catch fire.

Bakhmut district

Seven houses were damaged in Siversk.

Volnovakha district

A civilian was injured in a bomb attack in Oleksandrohrad and a hospital was damaged.

Over the past day, Russians fired 73 times at settlements in Donetsk region. 126 people (28 children) were evacuated.

Shelling on the night of 6 May

In addition, on 6 May, after midnight, Russian troops attacked 4 settlements. Three people were injured: 2 in Kramatorsk and 1 in Bilytske.

Explosions also occurred in the villages of Ocheretyne and Samarske. At least 4 apartment buildings, 6 garages and an industrial area were damaged.

See more: Six killed and six injured, including two children, in Russian shelling of Donetsk region on May 4 and 5















