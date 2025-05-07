Mertz onTaurus transfer: Zelenskyy knows he can rely on Germany

New German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said that Ukraine can count on the German government to supply Taurus cruise missiles.

He said this in the program "Was nun?" on the ZDF channel, Censor.NET reports.

Merz answered the question whether Volodymyr Zelenskyy could count on the German Chancellor to give Ukraine a Taurus.

"President Zelenskyy knows that he can rely on me and on the Federal Republic," he emphasized.

According to Merz, in recent months, due to the situation with the change of government, Germany has been somewhat "restrained" in the E3 format (the UK, France, and Germany).

The new chancellor intends to take an active part in it. In particular, he plans to meet with his British counterpart Keir Starmer in the near future, and French President Emmanuel Macron is the first leader he has visited as chancellor. With both leaders, Merz plans to hold "intensive consultations" on support for Ukraine.

"And I will try to make decisions together with them. Everything we do should, as far as possible, be done jointly and approved in advance," Merz said.

Read more: Bundestag to make second attempt to elect chancellor today - media