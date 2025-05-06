Bundestag to make second attempt to elect chancellor today - media

The German Bundestag will try to elect a new chancellor for the second time on Tuesday afternoon.

This is reported by German media, in particular Die Welt, citing parliamentary sources, Censor.NET informs.

As noted, the CDU/CSU factions are initiating a second round of voting today, but this requires a shorter inter-tour period - the decision must be supported by two-thirds of the deputies. Thus, the CDU/CSU and SPD coalition needs the votes of either the Left Party or Alternative for Germany to implement this decision.

It is known that the parliamentary factions have reached a preliminary agreement to complete the process of electing the chancellor by Friday. Voting in the Bundestag is scheduled to resume at 15:00 local time.

As a reminder, Merz did not receive the required number of votes in the first round of the German chancellor election.

Then it was reported that today the Bundestag would not hold a second round of voting for the German Chancellor.

