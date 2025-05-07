Trump: We’re getting to point where decisions are going to have to be made about war in Ukraine

U.S. President Donald Trump stated that it is time to make some decisions regarding the settlement of the war between Russia and Ukraine.

He told journalists about this at the White House, Censor.NET reports.

Trump was commenting on a remark by Vice President J.D. Vance, who said earlier that Russia is "asking for too much" in peace negotiations with Ukraine.

"Well, it`s possible that he’s right. Maybe he knows something, cause I’ve been dealing with this and some other things. But we’re getting to a point where some decisions are going to have to be made. I’m not happy about it. I’m not happy," Trump added.

Earlier, U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance said that direct peace talks between Ukraine and Russia are necessary, although Moscow is currently demanding "too much."