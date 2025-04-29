Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated that the start of direct negotiations with Ukraine is important.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing Russian media.

He was responding to a question about whom direct negotiations could be conducted with in Ukraine, given that Russia questions the legitimacy of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"Legal issues related to legitimacy do exist, but in this case, the interests of reaching a peace settlement process are paramount, and the primary objective is to initiate this negotiation process," he said.

All other issues, Peskov noted, are "secondary."

