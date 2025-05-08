Bessent admits that Putin is war criminal

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has acknowledged that Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin is a war criminal.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Kyiv Post.

Bessent said this in a speech to the Congress.

He was asked whether he would negotiate with a war criminal, referring to Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

"I think that’s the nature of diplomacy when one must negotiate with both sides. (...) I believe that negotiation was needed with the Japanese after WWII," the minister replied.

He was also asked directly whether he considered Putin a war criminal. Bessent answered: "Yes".

