ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11601 visitors online
News War crimes of Russia
9 626 21

Bessent admits that Putin is war criminal

US Treasury Secretary Bessent called Putin war criminal

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has acknowledged that Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin is a war criminal.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Kyiv Post.

Bessent said this in a speech to the Congress.

He was asked whether he would negotiate with a war criminal, referring to Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

"I think that’s the nature of diplomacy when one must negotiate with both sides. (...) I believe that negotiation was needed with the Japanese after WWII," the minister replied.

He was also asked directly whether he considered Putin a war criminal. Bessent answered: "Yes".

Read more: Over 162 thousand war crimes of Russian Federation documented in Ukraine - Prosecutor General’s Office

Author: 

Putin (3219) war crimes (808) Scott Bessent (23)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on X/Twitter
 
 