Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war are about 961,970 people (+1200 per day), 10,782 tanks, 27,552 artillery systems, 22,429 armoured combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

The Ukrainian Defence Forces have eliminated 961,970 Russian invaders since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 08.05.25 are approximately:

personnel - about 961970 (+1200) people,

tanks - 10782 (+2) units,

armoured combat vehicles - 22429 (+10) units,

artillery systems - 27552 (+50) units,

MLRS - 1379 (+1) units,

air defence systems - 1156 (+1) units,

aircraft - 372 (+0) units,

helicopters - 335 (+0) units,

UAVs of operational and tactical level - 35407 (+141),

cruise missiles - 3197 (+0),

warships/boats - 28 (+0) units,

submarines - 1 (+0) unit,

motor vehicles and fuel tanks - 47604 (+120) units,

special equipment - 3875 (+2)

