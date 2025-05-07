Russian Federation is most actively storming in Pokrovsk and Novopavlivka directions - General Staff of Armed Forces of Ukraine. MAP

On May 6, 2025, the Ukrainian Defense Forces conducted 171 combat engagements.

This is stated in the report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

Russian strikes on Ukraine

Yesterday, the enemy launched four missile strikes using four missiles and 96 air strikes, including 187 guided aerial bombs, at the positions of Ukrainian units and populated areas. In addition, it carried out more than 6,400 attacks, including 109 from multiple launch rocket systems, and used 3,267 kamikaze drones.

The aggressor carried out air strikes, in particular, in the areas of Rusyn Yar, Nova Poltavka, Stara Mykolayivka, Myrnohrad, Bilytske, Yablunivka, Novooleynivka, Poltavka, Pokrovsk, Oleksandro-Kalynove, Zoria, Novopavlivka, Novopil, Zelene Pole in the Donetsk region; Novodarivka, Temyrivka, Olhivske, Huliaypole, Malynivka, Mala Tokmachka, Kamianske in the Zaporizhzhia region; Verbove in the Dnipropetrovsk region; Olhivka, Novooleksandrivka in the Kherson region.

See more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since start of war - about 960,770 people (+1,270 per day), 10,780 tanks, 27,502 artillery systems, 22,419 armoured combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Defeat of the enemy

Yesterday, the aviation, missile troops, and artillery of the Defense Forces hit 10 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons, and military equipment, an electronic warfare station, a radar station, four UAV control points, four artillery systems, a control point, and two ammunition depots of the enemy.

Fighting in the Kharkiv region

Eight combat engagements took place in the Kharkiv sector yesterday in the areas of Vovchansk and Vovchanski Khutory.

Three occupants' attacks were registered in the Kupyansk sector over the last day. Ukrainian defense forces repelled the enemy's assault in the vicinity of Zahryzove and Petropavlivka.

Read more: Explosion rock Dnipropetrovsk region – RMA

Situation in the East

The enemy attacked in the Lyman sector 21 times. He tried to advance in the areas of Lipove, Nadia, Zelenyi Hai, Ridkodub, Yampolivka, Torske, and in the directions of Novyi Myr, Zelena Dolyna, and Kolodyazy.

Five firefights took place in the Kramatorsk sector yesterday in the areas of Kurdiumivka and Chasiv Yar.

In the Toretsk sector, the enemy carried out eight attacks in the areas of Dachne, Druzhba, and Toretsk.

In the Pokrovsk sector, our defenders stopped 77 aggressor attacks in the areas of Kalynove, Promin, Lysivka, Dachanske, Shevchenko, Kotlyne, Udachne, Zvirove, Novooleksandrivka, Nadiivka, Troitske, Novosergiivka, Kotlyarivka, Sribne, Andriivka, and in the direction of Malynivka, Nova Poltavka, Novopavlivka, Pokrovsk, Myrolyubivka, Oleksiivka.

In the Novopavlivka sector, Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled 23 enemy attacks near the towns of Kostiantynopil, Pryvilne, Rivne, Novosilka, Vilne Pole, Shevchenko, Novopil, and Odradne.

South.

The enemy attacked the positions of our defenders twice near Vysoke in the Huliaipillia sector.

In the Orikhiv sector, near Stepove, Mali Shcherbaky, Kamianske, and towards Novoandriivka, the invaders made four futile attacks on the positions of our defenders.

In the Prydniprovskyi sector, the Russian occupants unsuccessfully attacked once, trying to get closer to the positions of our defenders.

Watch more: National Guard’s "Khartiia" unit destroys Russian artillery, MLRS, and "loaf" vans in Kharkiv region. VIDEO

Kursk region.

Our troops repelled 11 enemy attacks in the Kursk sector yesterday. The enemy made 336 artillery attacks, including 14 from multiple launch rocket systems. It also carried out 12 air strikes, during which it dropped 18 guided bombs.

North

No signs of enemy offensive groups were detected in the Volyn and Polissia sectors.

Read more: Enemy attacked 46 times in Pokrovsk directions, 161 invaders neutralized – General Staff