Total combat losses of Russian Federation since start of war - about 960,770 people (+1,270 per day), 10,780 tanks, 27,502 artillery systems, 22,419 armoured combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the Ukrainian Defence Forces have eliminated 960,770 Russian invaders.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 07.05.25 are approximately:

personnel - about 960770 (+1270) people,

tanks - 10780 (+14) units,

armoured combat vehicles - 22419 (+3) units,

artillery systems - 27502 (+71) units,

MLRS - 1378 (+0) units,

air defence systems - 1155 (+0) units,

aircraft - 372 (+0) units,

helicopters - 335 (+0) units,

UAVs of the operational and tactical level - 35266 (+124),

cruise missiles - 3197 (+1),

warships/boats - 28 (+0) units,

submarines - 1 (+0) units,

vehicles and fuel tanks - 47484 (+131) units,

special equipment - 3873 (+0)

Russian military losses per day

"The data is being updated," the General Staff added.

