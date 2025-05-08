Head of MMC in Sevastopol shot himself in head: he was afraid of air raid alarm - media

In the temporarily occupied Sevastopol, on the night of 1 to 2 May, during a massive attack on the city, the head of the military medical commission of the Russian Interior Ministry, Colonel of the Internal Service Sergey Tokarev, shot himself in the head.

This was reported by the ASTRA telegram channel, Censor.NET informs.

According to the report, during the air raid, Tokarev grabbed a traumatic pistol, went out into the yard of his own house and started shooting. His relatives tried to calm him down, but the man accidentally hit himself in the head.

Doctors who arrived at the scene declared the colonel dead.

