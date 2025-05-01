Ukraine is being attacked by Russian "Shahed" drones - Air Force

On the evening of May 1, Russian troops launched strike drones at Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Air Force.

The movement of strike drones

A group of attack drones in the Sumy region. Heading for the Poltava region.

Several groups through the Kherson region towards the Dnipropetrovsk region.

Kryvyi Rih, several groups of Shahed drones heading towards the city!

