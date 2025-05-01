1 538 4
Ukraine is being attacked by Russian "Shahed" drones - Air Force
On the evening of May 1, Russian troops launched strike drones at Ukraine.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Air Force.
The movement of strike drones
- A group of attack drones in the Sumy region. Heading for the Poltava region.
- Several groups through the Kherson region towards the Dnipropetrovsk region.
- Kryvyi Rih, several groups of Shahed drones heading towards the city!
