Air defence system shots down 37 enemy drones out of 100, 47 more imitator drones fail to reach targets - Air Force

On the night of 29 April, the Russian army attacked Ukraine with 100 UAVs and other types of imitation drones from Kursk, Millerovo, Oryol, Bryansk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk and Cape Chauda in the occupied Crimea.

According to Censor.NET , this was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The enemy's air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare equipment and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defence Forces.

As of 08.30 a.m., 37 Shahed-type attack UAVs (and other types of drones) were confirmed downed in the east, north, south and centre of the country.

47 enemy imitator drones were lost locally (without negative consequences).

Kharkiv, Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk and Kyiv regions suffered from the hostile attack.

