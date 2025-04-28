Our Su-27 fighter jet crashed while repelling enemy drone attack. Pilot ejected, there is no threat to his life - Air Force

On the morning of 28 April 2025, during a complex combat mission to provide air support to troops and repel an air attack of enemy strike UAVs, a Su-27 fighter jet of Air Force was lost.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the Air Force Command.

As noted, the causes of the incident are being investigated by a specially created commission that has already begun its work.

See more: Pilot Oleksandr Kalyaninov, who studied at Kropyvnytskyi Flight Academy, died in plane crash in Kazakhstan. PHOTO

"The pilot successfully ejected, the search and rescue team arrived at the landing site in a timely manner, and the pilot was taken to a medical facility for diagnosis. His life and health are not in danger, his condition is stable," the air force said.

The death of F-16 pilot Pavlo Ivanov

As a reminder, on 12 April 2025, 26-year-old Pavlo Ivanov was killed while flying an F-16 combat mission.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacted to the tragedy and expressed his condolences over his death. He added that he had already heard the necessary reports from the military on this combat situation.

Later, the President awarded the title of Hero of Ukraine (posthumously) to pilot Pavlo Ivanov, who died on 12 April 2025 while flying an F-16 combat mission.

Read more: Case of Ukrainian F-16 plane crash: SBI investigators continue examinations