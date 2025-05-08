Lithuania has "plan B" if the US withdraws its troops from Europe: we rely on Germany - Nauseda

If the US military withdraws from European countries, Lithuania will rely on Germany's security support.

According to Censor.NET, with reference to LRT, this was stated by Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda.

"Lithuania is not only thinking about Plan B, but it already has it. We have high hopes for excellent cooperation with Germany," Nausėda said.

He also recalled that Germany has committed to deploying the brigade to Lithuania by the end of 2027. Last April, the first component of the Bundeswehr brigade, responsible for planning the deployment, arrived in Lithuania. It is expected that by the end of this year, the number of German soldiers will increase to 500.

"The decision of the Germans to deploy a brigade in Lithuania and their commitment to this goal, despite all the perturbations, despite the fact that from the very beginning it was not clear whether this brigade would be physically deployed, this commitment is there and is being consistently fulfilled. Knowing Germany well, I can say that the Germans are really serious about this commitment," Nauseda said.

and according to the Lithuanian president, if his country "does its homework," the German brigade will be deployed, which will open up new opportunities for military cooperation.

"This will greatly expand opportunities for cooperation in other areas, such as the development of the defense industry and economic ties. This is no less important than the military presence itself," Nauseda said.

Nevertheless, he emphasized that maintaining the US focus on Europe remains a priority.

"We have to have a plan B, and we do have such a plan. However, we will continue to seek the presence of the United States here, in particular in Lithuania and in Europe as a whole," the Lithuanian president added.

