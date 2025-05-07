Nausėda: There are differences between EU and US on war in Ukraine. We will do everything to resolve them

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda said that despite certain disagreements between the leaders of the European Union and the United States regarding support for Ukraine and the possible end of the war, this should not negatively affect bilateral relations between Lithuania and the United States.

This was reported by the Lithuanian broadcaster LRT, Censor.NET informs.

Nausėda acknowledged that there are indeed differences, but stressed the need to overcome them in order to preserve the unity of the West.

"However, this should not have a negative impact on our relations. We will do our best to eliminate any misunderstandings or disagreements between the EU and the US," he said.

The Lithuanian President also stressed the instability of the geopolitical situation, which requires Washington to maintain its focus on Europe. "This is a challenge, and we understand it," he said.

