Defector who served occupiers in Kherson and tried to join Armed Forces of Ukraine will spend 12 years in prison

A resident of the Kherson region was sentenced to 12 years in prison for collaboration

This was reported by the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office, Censor.NET informs.

Following a public prosecution by prosecutors of the Kherson Specialised Defence Prosecutor's Office of the Southern Region, the court found the citizen guilty of collaboration (Part 7 of Article 111-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The court sentenced him to 12 years in prison.

See more: Former collaborator who worked for occupiers and later joined Armed Forces exposed in Kharkiv region – SBI. PHOTOS

How did the collaborator act?

In court, prosecutors proved that in June 2022, while in the temporarily occupied territory of Kherson region, the man voluntarily joined an illegal law enforcement agency created by the occupation administration - the so-called "Correctional Colony (No. 90)". There, he held the position of "senior instructor-kinologist" and performed duties for the occupation regime.

The collaborator was mobilised to the Armed Forces of Ukraine

After the liberation of the territory, concealing his past, the convict was mobilised into the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. However, two days later, he was detained by law enforcement officers in accordance with Articles 208 and 615 of the CPC of Ukraine.

During the court hearing, the convict pleaded guilty and repented.

The pre-trial investigation was carried out by investigators of the Second Investigative Department (based in Kherson) of the Melitopol-based SBI; operational support was provided by the SSU Military Counterintelligence Department.

See more: SSU: Two Russian accomplices detained for assisting Ruscists during occupation of Kherson region’s right bank. PHOTOS