SSU: Two Russian accomplices detained for assisting Ruscists during occupation of Kherson region’s right bank. PHOTOS

The Security Service and the National Police detained two Russian accomplices who collaborated with the Russian occupiers during the temporary seizure of the Kherson region at the beginning of the full-scale war.

This was reported by the SSU, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, the men helped the aggressor to repair military equipment and resettle Russian armed groups in the homes of local residents who had left the region.

One of the defendants is a 42-year-old resident of Myroliubivka village who agreed to head the occupation "housing and communal services" after the seizure of the community. After receiving the "appointment", he "re-registered" the controlled enterprise under Russian law and urged his fellow villagers to join this pseudo-institution. The man also searched for houses in which local residents had left for the territory controlled by Ukraine.

It is noted that the occupation command later used his "tips" to deploy Russian army personnel and equip ammunition depots.

Another defendant is a 68-year-old resident of the village of Bruskinske, who organised a workshop for the occupiers in his own yard to repair damaged enemy vehicles. In addition, he provided the occupiers with food and voluntarily helped them equip fortifications. The man also went around the yards of local residents and agitated them to obtain Russian passports.

After the liberation of the Kherson region, he reportedly tried to "lay low" near Kropyvnytskyi, where he had moved to as an IDP. However, SSU officers established his whereabouts and detained him in a rented apartment.

The SSU notes that during the searches, unregistered weapons and ammunition, as well as propaganda materials of the aggressor country, were seized from one of the detainees.

The men were served a notice of suspicion in connection with the crimes under two articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

p. 1 Art. 111-2 (aiding and abetting the aggressor state);

p. 1, Art. 263 (illegal handling of weapons and ammunition).

The offenders are in custody. They face up to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property.