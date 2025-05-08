Trump asked Erdogan to mediate peace talks between Ukraine and Russia, - Hürriyet
US President Donald Trump has asked Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan to mediate peace talks between Russia and Ukraine.
This is reported by the Turkish edition Hürriyet, Censor.NET informs.
During a telephone conversation on 5 May 2025, according to media reports, Trump stressed the importance of Turkey's participation in the peace process.
President Erdogan is also positive about the mediation proposal, the source said.
"Erdogan is a leader who can negotiate with both Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelenskyy," the source added.
