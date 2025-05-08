ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
12880 visitors online
News Peace negotiations Erdogan held talks with Trump
2 801 26

Trump asked Erdogan to mediate peace talks between Ukraine and Russia, - Hürriyet

Trump asked Erdogan to mediate in peace talks

US President Donald Trump has asked Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan to mediate peace talks between Russia and Ukraine.

This is reported by the Turkish edition Hürriyet, Censor.NET informs.

During a telephone conversation on 5 May 2025, according to media reports, Trump stressed the importance of Turkey's participation in the peace process.

President Erdogan is also positive about the mediation proposal, the source said.

"Erdogan is a leader who can negotiate with both Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelenskyy," the source added.

Read more: "Ridiculous and deadly " war between Russia and Ukraine must end immediately – Trump after talks with Erdogan

Author: 

Turkey (500) Erdogan (199) Trump (1575)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on X/Twitter
 
 