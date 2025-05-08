Rada ratified agreement on minerals with United States

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine ratified the agreement on the creation of an Investment Fund.

This was announced by MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak, Censor.NET reports.

The decision was supported by 338 MPs.





Read more: Editorial changes made to bill on ratification of minerals deal — "servant of people" Merezhko

Fossil fuel agreement with the US

On 1 May, Minister of Economy Yulia Svyrydenko and U.S. Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent signed an agreement on the establishment of the U.S.-Ukraine Recovery Investment Fund and partnership in critical minerals.

US President Donald Trump said that the United States could receive more than $350 billion after signing the minerals deal.

The White House said that the signing of the subsoil agreement with Ukraine reflects the United States' interest in the sovereign future of the country.

At a meeting of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Foreign Policy and Interparliamentary Cooperation on 7 May, editorial changes were made to the draft law on ratification of the Agreement between the governments of Ukraine and the United States on the establishment of the US-Ukraine Reconstruction Investment Fund.

Read more: Control over subsoil will remain with people of Ukraine, - Svyrydenko