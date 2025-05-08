Volker: Putin will not agree to peace. We must define framework for deterrence

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has no intention of ending his aggression, and peace is not part of his political agenda.

This was stated by former U.S. Special Representative for Ukraine Negotiations Kurt Volker, Censor.NET reports, citing Ukrinform.

"Putin will never agree to peace. He does not believe Ukraine is a sovereign, independent state, nor that Ukrainians are a distinct people. Putin believes Russia has a right to all the territories he refers to as ‘historically Russian lands’, and that he can conquer more — in Georgia, Moldova, anywhere. Peace is not on Putin’s agenda. That is why we must define the framework for deterrence and dissuasion — that should be our mindset, our perception, and our policy to prevent future attacks by Putin," Volker emphasized.

He also noted that the Kremlin’s current policy reflects nostalgia for the Soviet Union, as Putin, a former KGB officer, seeks a return to imperial times.

Read more: Putin is obstacle to ceasefire in Ukraine - Kellogg