Ukraine now agrees to a 30-day comprehensive ceasefire. The only obstacle to its establishment is Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

This was stated by US Special Representative for Ukraine and Russia Keith Kellogg in a commentary to Fox News, Censor.NET reports with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

"They (Ukrainians - ed.) agreed that a comprehensive ceasefire on land, water, and air is needed for 30 days, which can be extended. They want it today. We came back from London two weeks ago, we talked to the 'coalition of the willing' led by the British, French, and Germans, that they are ready for this comprehensive ceasefire, with many conditions. And Ukrainians agree to it," Kellogg said.

He added that Ukraine does not like all the conditions, but "we are coming to the conclusion that this is the way to go." The US Special Representative believes that the parties are "close" to a possible ceasefire.

"I think we are close. The only person who can bring results is President Trump. But if Putin agrees. I think, right now, our obstacle to progress is the Russian president who does not agree," Kellogg said.

As a reminder, Kellogg said that Ukraine is willing to make territorial concessions to Russia to resolve the war. He also claims that Ukraine is supposedly ready to freeze the war along the current front line. There should be a 30-kilometer zone along it.