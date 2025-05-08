Robert Brovdi (Madyar) - Hero of Ukraine – Zelenskyy’s decree

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has awarded the title of Hero of Ukraine to Major Robert Brovdi, commander of the UAV unit "Madyar’s Birds".

Censor.NET reports this with reference to the corresponding presidential decree.

"For personal courage and heroism demonstrated in the defense of the state’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, and for selfless service to the Ukrainian people, I hereby decree:

To award the title of Hero of Ukraine, along with the Order of the Golden Star, to Major BROVDI Robert Yosypovych," the decree reads.

