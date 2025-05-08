117 combat engagements took place in frontline, most of them in Pokrovsk, Novopavlivka and Lyman directions – General Staff

Since the beginning of the day, as of 4 p.m., 117 combat engagements have taken place at the front.

The situation in the north

Border settlements suffered from shelling from the territory of the Russian Federation, in particular: Starykove, Marine, Myropilske, Novodmytrivka, Petrushivka in the Sumy region; areas of Nova Sloboda, Brusky, Boiaro-Lezhachi in the Sumy region were hit by guided aerial bombs.

Hostilities in the Kharkiv region

In the Kharkiv direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled two aggressor attacks, and another combat engagement is currently underway.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy carried out three assault attacks near Synkivka, Stepova Novoselivka and Nova Kruhliakivka. The fighting is currently ongoing.

Hostilities in Donbas

In the Lyman direction, the invading army attacked 17 times near the settlements of Nadiia, Novoiehorivka, Ridkodub, Hrekivka, Novomykhailivka, Kolodiazi, Zelena Dolyna and Torske. Two combat engagements are still ongoing.

Our troops stopped two enemy assaults in the Siversk direction near Bilohorivka and Fedorivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled four occupiers' attempts to advance in the areas of Chasiv Yar and Kurdiumivka.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy attacked five times in the areas of Krymske and Toretsk.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the occupiers have made 41 attempts to push our defenders from their positions near the settlements of Oleksandropil, Yelyzavetivka, Hrodivka, Myroliubivka, Dachanske, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne, Novooleksandrivka, Kotliarivka, Preobrazhenka and Andriivka. Ukrainian defense forces are holding back the enemy's offensive and repelled 32 attacks, nine engagements are still ongoing.

Today, in the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy attacked 19 times near the localities of Rozlyv, Novosilka, Novopil, Pryvilne and Burlatske. Three combat engagements are ongoing.

Hostilities in the south

In the Orikhiv direction, our defenders repelled three enemy attacks in the areas of Stepove and Shcherbaky.

In the Prydniprovske direction, the enemy made two unsuccessful attempts to advance.

The aggressor did not conduct any active offensive actions in the Huliaypole direction.

Ukrainian Armed Forces Operation in Kursk Region

Ukrainian defenders repelled seven Russian attacks in the Kursk direction. Since the beginning of the day, the enemy has launched seven air strikes, dropped a total of ten guided aerial bombs on our troops' positions and settlements, and fired 149 artillery shells.

The situation did not change significantly in other frontline areas.