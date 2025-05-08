Russia and China agree to strengthen military and military-technical cooperation

China and Russia have agreed to strengthen their military and military-technical cooperation and to expand the scope and geography of their joint drills.

This is stated in the joint declaration on further deepening the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries, published on the Kremlin’s website, Censor.NET reports, citing Interfax-Ukraine.

"The parties will continue to enhance military and military-technical cooperation for the benefit of the peoples of Russia and China, as well as for global and regional security," the document reads.

"The parties will deepen mutual trust and coordination between their armed forces, expand the scale and geographic reach of joint drills, conduct regular joint naval and air patrols, and advance exchanges and cooperation both bilaterally and within multilateral frameworks — aiming to elevate Russia–China military cooperation to a higher level," the statement also emphasizes.

