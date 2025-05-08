ENG
News UAV attack on Zaporizhzhia region
Woman killed in Russian drone attack on vehicle in Prymorske

Russian forces targeted a civilian vehicle in Prymorske, Zaporizhzhia region, using an FPV drone, killing a 63-year-old woman.

The head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, reported the incident, according to Censor.NET.

"A hostile FPV drone struck a vehicle with two people inside in Prymorske," the statement reads.

As a result of the attack, the passenger was killed. The driver was unharmed.

