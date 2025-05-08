Woman killed in Russian drone attack on vehicle in Prymorske
Russian forces targeted a civilian vehicle in Prymorske, Zaporizhzhia region, using an FPV drone, killing a 63-year-old woman.
The head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, reported the incident, according to Censor.NET.
"A hostile FPV drone struck a vehicle with two people inside in Prymorske," the statement reads.
As a result of the attack, the passenger was killed. The driver was unharmed.
