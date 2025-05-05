ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
9180 visitors online
News Photo
625 0

Russians attacked car with an FPV drone in Zaporizhzhia region. PHOTO

Russian troops attacked a road in Vasylivka district of Zaporizhzhia region with an FPV drone, damaging a car.

This was announced by the head of the Zaporizhzhya Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov, Censor.NET reports.

"Russians attacked a village in Vasylivka district with an fpv drone striking the roadway. A car was damaged," the statement said.

Fedorov added that there were no casualties.

See more: Car exploded on mine in Balakliia, Kharkiv region: driver killed. PHOTOS

Russians attacked a car with an FPV drone in Zaporizhzhia

Earlier, it was reported that a man was injured in Kupiansk, Kharkiv region, after a Russian FPV drone struck the vehicle he was traveling in.

Author: 

auto (252) Zaporizka region (1215) Fedorov Ivan (214) fpv-drone (68) Vasylivskyy district (30)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on X/Twitter
 
 