Russians attacked car with an FPV drone in Zaporizhzhia region. PHOTO

Russian troops attacked a road in Vasylivka district of Zaporizhzhia region with an FPV drone, damaging a car.

This was announced by the head of the Zaporizhzhya Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov, Censor.NET reports.

"Russians attacked a village in Vasylivka district with an fpv drone striking the roadway. A car was damaged," the statement said.

Fedorov added that there were no casualties.

Earlier, it was reported that a man was injured in Kupiansk, Kharkiv region, after a Russian FPV drone struck the vehicle he was traveling in.