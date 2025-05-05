Russians attacked car with an FPV drone in Zaporizhzhia region. PHOTO
Russian troops attacked a road in Vasylivka district of Zaporizhzhia region with an FPV drone, damaging a car.
This was announced by the head of the Zaporizhzhya Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov, Censor.NET reports.
"Russians attacked a village in Vasylivka district with an fpv drone striking the roadway. A car was damaged," the statement said.
Fedorov added that there were no casualties.
Earlier, it was reported that a man was injured in Kupiansk, Kharkiv region, after a Russian FPV drone struck the vehicle he was traveling in.
