Man injured as Russian FPV drone hits civilian car in Kupiansk

FPV drone hits a car in Kupiansk

A man was injured in Kupiansk after a Russian FPV drone struck the car he was driving.

As reported by Censor.NET, this was reported by the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office.

Under the procedural guidance of the Kupiansk District Prosecutor's Office of the Kharkiv Region, a pre-trial investigation has been launched into a war crime (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Russian drone hit civilian vehicle

According to the investigation, on May 5 at 10:40 a.m., the Russian armed forces launched an FPV drone strike on Kupiansk. The drone hit a civilian vehicle traveling through the city. The 70-year-old driver sustained injuries and was hospitalized.

