U.S. refusal to join special tribunal for Putin is concession to Kremlin – Sikorski

Polish Foreign Minister Sikorski called the suspension of US participation in the Special Tribunal against Russia one of about ten concessions that Donald Trump's new administration is making to Vladimir Putin.

"The suspension of US participation in the process of establishing the tribunal is one of about ten important concessions that the new US administration has made to Vladimir Putin," Sikorski said.

At the same time, he added that he had not seen any concessions from Putin in return.

"I hope that President Trump, being so well known as a negotiator, will draw the right conclusion and begin to encourage Vladimir Putin to become more reasonable, both through pressure and negative incentives," the minister concluded.

