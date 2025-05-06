Specific decisions on accelerating finalization of creation of special tribunal should be expected in near future, - Sybiha

Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha confirmed that "concrete decisions" are expected in the near future to speed up the process of finalizing the creation of a special tribunal for the crime of Russian aggression against Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, citing Interfax-Ukraine, Sybiha said this during a conversation with journalists.

"I confirm to you that in the near future we should expect concrete decisions to accelerate the process of finalizing the creation of a special tribunal for the Russian crime of aggression," he said.

Sybiha also recalled the creation of the Core Group, which currently includes 40 countries. The leader and central element of this process is the Council of Europe and the Secretary General personally.

"We are very grateful to him for speeding up these processes," the minister added.

Earlier, Deputy Head of the Presidential Office Iryna Mudra said that a special tribunal on the crime of Russian aggression against Ukraine could start working next year.