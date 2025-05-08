Merz assures Zelenskyy of continued support for Ukraine

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a phone conversation with the new German Chancellor, Friedrich Merz.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the President’s Telegram channel.

"A good, in-depth conversation with Federal Chancellor of Germany Friedrich Merz. I once again congratulated him on his appointment and wished him success. We count on Germany to continue playing one of the key roles in supporting Ukraine — both in protecting our people now and in rebuilding the country after the war," Zelenskyy said.

He emphasized the strong partnership potential between Ukraine and Germany and noted that "we have already agreed to work on implementing many important initiatives."

"We discussed prospects for cooperation. The Chancellor confirmed continued support for Ukraine. It was important to hear that. Thank you! We also discussed how to make diplomacy more substantive. We will work together for a just peace. We are now planning a schedule of contacts for the near future. I thank Germany for its support in defending the lives of our people and upholding international law," Zelenskyy added.