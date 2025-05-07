Zelenskyy: Sanctions against Russia over war will be stepped up and will have tangible impact. VIDEO

In his evening video address, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky announced a significant tightening of sanctions against Russia.

According to Censor.NET, the video was published on the President's Telegram channel.

"Our proposal to halt strikes and establish a ceasefire for at least 30 days remains in place — we are not withdrawing this offer, which could give diplomacy a chance. But the world sees no response from Russia — no response whatsoever, except for new strikes. This clearly and unmistakably shows who is the source of this war. Russia must end its aggression, and it will have to do so. It is only a matter of time. War is a loss for everyone, including the aggressor. Sanctions against Russia for this war will be increased, and these will be substantial sanctions. The justice of the world will also be applied — in many aspects, unfortunately, slowly, but most importantly, inevitably. We are preparing updates in this regard; we are accelerating justice."

"Today, Commander-in-Chief Syrskyi delivered a briefing on our active operations in the Kursk and Belgorod regions. We are defending Ukrainian territory from hostile activity near the border. I want to thank every unit today — all our soldiers, all our sergeants and commanders. Thank you all for your resilience and the real strength that Ukraine needs so much," Zelenskyy said.

