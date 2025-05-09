Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war are about 963,270 people (+1300 per day), 10,786 tanks, 27,588 artillery systems, 22,433 armoured combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

The Ukrainian Defence Forces have eliminated 963,270 Russian invaders since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 09.05.25 are approximately:

personnel - about 963270 (+1300) people,

tanks - 10786 (+4) units,

armoured combat vehicles - 22433 (+4) units,

artillery systems - 27588 (+36) units,

MLRS - 1380 (+1) units,

air defence systems - 1157 (+1) units,

aircraft - 372 (+0) units,

helicopters - 335 (+0) units,

UAVs of operational and tactical level - 35446 (+39),

cruise missiles - 3197 (+0),

ships/boats - 28 (+0) units,

submarines - 1 (+0) unit,

motor vehicles and fuel tankers - 47724 (+120) units,

special equipment - 3875 (+0)

