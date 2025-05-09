Day in Sumy region: most shelling was recorded in Sumy and Shostka districts

During the day, from the morning of May 8 to the morning of May 9, Russian troops fired 80 times at 21 settlements in 10 territorial communities of the Sumy region. The enemy shelled the Sumy and Shostka districts the most.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Sumy Regional Military Administration.

The enemy actively used guided aerial bombs, FPV drones, and UAV drops.

more than 10 attacks by UAVs;

more than 10 attacks by FPV drones;

almost 30 drops of explosive ordnance from UAVs.

The enemy also launched two missile attacks on the territory of the Hlukhiv community.

Civilian infrastructure facilities were damaged and destroyed:

five private houses were damaged in the Novosloboda district;

three private houses were damaged in the Hlukhiv district;

two private residential buildings were damaged in the Yunakivka district;

in Seredyna-Budska district, one private household was damaged, four private houses caught fire;

a private house was destroyed in the Svesk district.

Fortunately, there were no deaths or injuries as a result of Russian shelling of the region during the day. According to the updated information, in the Mykolaivka district, as a result of the strikes of the anti-aircraft guns, in addition to the killed local resident, it was found that 2 civilians were also injured as a result of the said shelling.

In addition, a dead local resident was found during the dismantling of the rubble of a house in the village of Shalygino, which was destroyed as a result of hostile shelling.

Read more: Russians drop GABs on civilian infrastructure in Sumy region: two people injured