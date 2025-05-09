There are risks that Russia could start war against countries of Northern Europe in few years - Dutch Prime Minister Schoof

We should prepare for the fact that Russia may start a war against the countries of Northern Europe in a few years,

According to Censor.NET, with reference to NOS, Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof said this before a meeting of the leaders of the Joint Expeditionary Force initiative, which will be held on May 9 in Oslo.

He commented on media reports about Russia's growing activity near the Finnish border, where, in particular, new railroad lines have been built.

"In a few years, Russia could build up sufficient capabilities to potentially start another war, and it could easily be on the European continent," he said.

The prime minister noted that he "does not want to intimidate people" and there is no certainty about such a scenario, but it should be understood that it is not excluded.

He noted that the Netherlands and other European allies should work seriously to prevent this.

As a reminder, UK officials have been instructed to update the 20-year emergency strategy and develop a new defense plan for the country.

