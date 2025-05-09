Discussed prospects for 30-day ceasefire with Zelenskyy and Trump. Situation is moving - Stubb

JEF leaders held talks with Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The parties discussed the prospects for a ceasefire.

This was announced by Finnish President Alexander Stubb, Censor.NET reports.

"During the JEF leaders' dinner, I, together with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre, initiated telephone conversations with Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelenskyy, respectively. We discussed the situation in Ukraine and the prospects for a 30-day ceasefire. The situation is moving," he said.

In his comments, Zelenskyy thanked the Finnish leader and the leaders of the other JEF countries.

"Thank you, Alexander, and all JEF leaders for your unwavering support for Ukraine. Every effort to bring a just peace closer is sincerely appreciated," the statement reads.

