653 18
Zelenskyy on Europe Day: Freedom, equality, democracy, respect for every life. Words that are valuable to all of us in EU. VIDEO
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy congratulated citizens on Europe Day, emphasising that freedom, equality, democracy and respect for every life are fundamental values for the whole of Europe, which Ukrainians share and fight for.
He wrote about this on Facebook, Censor.NET reports.
"Freedom, equality, democracy, respect for every life. These words, no matter what language they are spoken in, are equally valuable and equally important to all of us in Europe. We have proved that our unity is our greatest strength. When everyone in Ukraine united for the sake of their future in Europe and when everyone in Europe united around Ukraine. Happy Europe Day! Glory to Ukraine!" Zelenskyy said.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password