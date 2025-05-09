Ukraine is ready for complete ceasefire right now, right this minute – for 30 days of silence, - Zelenskyy. VIDEO

In his video address, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy reiterated that Ukraine is ready for a "real" ceasefire.

The video was published on the president's Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

"We have talked with President Trump about joint actions: about the support of the United States, which is so necessary, about putting pressure on Russia - pressure for peace. We have discussed the situation at the frontline. We have discussed diplomatic work.

We talked about how to bring a real and lasting ceasefire closer - for at least 30 days. This is something that can give a lot of chances for diplomacy. Ukraine is ready for a full ceasefire right now, right from this minute - for 30 days of silence. Only for real. So that there are no missile strikes, no drones, and so that there are no hundreds of assaults on the frontline.

Read more: Zelenskyy and Trump begin phone call – PO

We need the Russians to respond adequately by supporting the ceasefire. They must prove their readiness to end the war. This is not the first time we have proposed this. Thirty days that could be the beginning of years of peace. It is a ceasefire that is long-lasting and reliable that will be a real indicator of progress towards peace. America can help with this. The world needs America as much as it did 80 years ago," Zelenskyy said.