Merz on ceasefire in Ukraine: If Russia does not agree, we will not hesitate to tighten sanctions
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has threatened Russia with new sanctions if it refuses to abandon the long-running ceasefire in Ukraine and peaceful dialogue.
This is reported by Stern, Censor.NET informs .
The head of the German government stressed that Russia must "finally embark on the path of genuine peace negotiations."
"If this does not happen, we will not hesitate to further strengthen sanctions together with our European partners and the United States," he emphasized.
