There is no ceasefire in area of responsibility of Third Assault Brigade, - Zhorin

The Russians continue to attack the positions of the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade, despite the "truce" declared by dictator Vladimir Putin.

This was written in a telegram by the deputy commander of the Third Separate Assault Brigade Maksym Zhorin, Censor.NET reports.

"As I said, there is no truce at the frontline. At least in the Kharkiv region, in the area of responsibility of our Third Assault Brigade, there is no sign of any lull. The enemy continues to attempt assault operations all day long, shelling our positions, using drones, drops and all the usual stuff. It would be strange if it were otherwise," he said.

As reported, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin announced a so-called "truce" for 8-10 May in connection with the Victory Day celebrations in Russia.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy rejected Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's proposal for a three-day ceasefire on 9 May and insisted on a 30-day ceasefire as soon as possible.