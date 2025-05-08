Situation in Ukraine is still very far from truce, and even further from peace agreement, - Merz

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz believes that the cessation of hostilities in Ukraine is still a long way off.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Ukrinform.

When asked whether Germany would send its military to Ukraine to guarantee the ceasefire, Merz replied: "This question is not on the agenda at all at the moment."

According to Merz, the situation is still very far from a truce, "and even further from a peace agreement".

The German chancellor noted that the question now was whether the ceasefire would continue next weekend, as announced by the Russian leadership. Merz expressed hope that the ceasefire would be extended for a longer period than a few days, but this is in the hands of the Russian government. He also praised the American side's activity in this regard, noting that Germany welcomed and supported it.

Read more: Mertz: Europe cannot replace US support for Ukraine. Their continued involvement is necessary

According to Merz, it is important to see how the process develops, and it is important that the killing of people in Ukraine stops. "And what happens next will have to be discussed in Europe, with Ukraine and, of course, with the US government," the German prime minister said.

Asked what other security guarantees Ukraine could have if the issue of sending Bundeswehr soldiers is not on the table, Merz said that there was a possibility of further strengthening the Ukrainian army with American assistance. The new chancellor sees "quite a lot of possibilities to guarantee compliance with the ceasefire agreement and, in the future, the peace agreement".

Merz called achieving peace in Ukraine one of his government's priorities.

Read more: Merz plans to visit Ukraine in coming weeks