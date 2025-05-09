Ukraine and Netherlands sign Memorandum of Understanding on critical infrastructure protection – State Special Communications Service

The State Service of Special Communications and Information Protection of Ukraine and the Ministry of Justice and Security of the Kingdom of the Netherlands have signed a Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation in the field of critical infrastructure protection.

Head of the State Special Communications Service Oleksandr Potii emphasized that the government and people of the Netherlands have supported Ukraine from the very beginning of its struggle, including in the field of defense.

"We are deeply grateful for this support. The signing of the Memorandum further deepens and strengthens our cooperation — now across new areas. This marks the beginning of institutional cooperation in cyber protection, cybersecurity, and the protection of critical infrastructure," he added.

In his turn, Peter Jaap Albersberg, National Coordinator for Counterterrorism and Security at the Ministry of Justice and Security of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, emphasized the importance of cooperation.

"We are ready to share our experience with Ukraine and learn from its experience. We are stronger together," he emphasized.

The State Service for Special Communications added that the Memorandum of Understanding on Critical Infrastructure Protection was signed as part of the implementation of the Agreement on Security Cooperation between Ukraine and the Netherlands, signed in March last year.

