Man injured, infrastructural facility and vehicles damaged in Russian airstrike on Shostka
On the afternoon of May 9, Russian forces carried out an airstrike on the city of Shostka in the Sumy region, injuring one man.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Kordon.Media with reference to Shostka Mayor Mykola Noha.
"Infrastructure facilities and several vehicles were damaged in the airstrike on Shostka," the report reads.
A 43-year-old man sustained injuries in the attack.
As reported earlier, an explosion occurred in Shostka at around 1 p.m. during an air raid alert.
